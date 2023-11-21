  • Services

Green light for housing development in Clifden despite local opposition

Published:

Green light for housing development in Clifden despite local opposition
County planners have given the green light for a significant housing development in Clifden, despite local objections.

The project would see 30 homes built at Westport Road, at a site beside the existing Connemara Way Apartments.


The plans involve 30 units, in a mix of three, two and single bed units across four blocks.

The entrance would be at Westport Road, and footpaths and pedestrian crossings would be created to align with existing public footpaths.

But the project attracted some opposition from local residents, who argued it’d amount to serious overdevelopment that would be out of character with the area.

Among the raft of other issues raised were concerns about potential traffic issues.

But county planners have now approved the project, though that green light comes with a hefty 43 conditions attached.

If local residents feel strongly enough about the decision, they have four weeks to lodge an appeal with An Bord Pleanala.

