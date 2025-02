This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

County planners have given the green light for a major accommodation expansion at Wildlands in Moycullen.

The project looked to add an additional 19 cabins, in a mix of two, three and four bedroom offerings.

County planners have granted permission for 15 extra cabins, strictly limited to short-term tourist accommodation.

The Wildlands adventure park, which opened in 2020, is spread across 20 acres at Ballyquirke.