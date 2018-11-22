Green light for €60m Bearna houses

Planning permission was granted this week for a new 197-unit residential development on an 18-acre site on the outskirts of Bearna.

An Bord Pleanala gave the green light to the €60 million development by Galway property company, Burkeway Homes, with up to 150 jobs coming on stream when work begins in January.

The application was fast-tracked under the new Strategic Housing Development process – whereby plans are lodged directly with the Appeals Board following discussions with the local authority.

A previous application on the site at Truskey East (adjoining the Heather Hill/Cnoc Fraoigh estate) for 113 homes was rejected by the Board in February, as they believed it lacked sufficient density and mix of housing types.

Estate agents locally have been ‘crying out’ for supply of good quality housing – and this development for 197 homes designed around Truskey stream, an astro turf pitch, pocket parks, a community room, crèche, outdoor putting green and playground.

Working with architects McCauley Daye O’Connell, the development will comprise a mix of four bed detached, three and four bed semi-detached, two and three bed terrace homes, two bed townhouses and one, two and three bed apartments.

