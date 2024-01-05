The green light has been given for a creche at Ballymoneen Road to more than double its capacity.

Teddy House Childcare is located in the Leas na Mara estate, and the plans involve a significant extension at first floor level, as well as outside balcony space.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It’ll increase capacity from 40 to 93 children – and the plans have now been approved by city planners with 10 conditions.

The post Green light for creche at Ballymoneen Road to more than double capacity appeared first on Galway Bay FM.