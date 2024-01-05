Green light for creche at Ballymoneen Road to more than double capacity
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The green light has been given for a creche at Ballymoneen Road to more than double its capacity.
Teddy House Childcare is located in the Leas na Mara estate, and the plans involve a significant extension at first floor level, as well as outside balcony space.
It’ll increase capacity from 40 to 93 children – and the plans have now been approved by city planners with 10 conditions.
