Grattan Beach free workshop to explore ocean literacy and biodiversity

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A free educational workshop is set to take place on Grattan Beach in Salthill tomorrow to increase ocean literacy and biodiversity awareness.

Co-designed by the Atlantic Technological University and Galway Atlantaquaria, the ‘MicroWorlds’ workshop offers the opportunity to discover tiny ecosystems and understand the impact of microplastics.

Dr Noirín Burke, Director of Education at the Galway Atlantaquaria says the event at 4 tomorrow afternoon is open to people of all ages.