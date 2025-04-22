Grants awarded to local community groups to support water quality management

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Grants have been awarded to support five Galway community groups involved in water quality management

Almost €70,000 has been awarded to support water quality awareness, ecosystem conservation and enhancement of habitats

The groups receiving funding include Lough Atorick Catchment Management Association, Cuan Beo Environmental CLG, Cairde an Chláir, Corrib Beo and Abhainn Dá Loilíoch

It’s part of a national initiative called ‘Catchment Support Fund Open Call’ aimed at conserving water quality