Grandson’s new book tells heartbreaking story of grandparents’ persecution over pregnancy

The grandson of Galway grandparents discovered a shocking secret when he started to dig into his family roots — revealing the truth that his grandmother had spent 42 locked away, for becoming pregnant with his father outside of marriage.

Frank Brehany further discovered that his grandfather was prosecuted for his ‘crime’, leading him to turn his grandparents’ story into a remarkable new book, entitled A Magdalene Rose, which he will launch at two separate Galway events that are integral to the story.

It’s the unvarnished story of two people whose lives were turned on their head when the woman became pregnant — and the shocking and emotional story of how they were persecuted by the Irish state.

Mary Julia Breheny was born in Portumna and lived in the townland of Ballyhanry, close to the homeplace of Patrick Cleary in the townland of Coolnageeragh.

They were neighbours and, as local people described, had been ‘sweet’ on each other for several years. But Mary became pregnant, and they were refused permission to marry.

Instead, in 1930, Mary ended up in a home in Loughrea before moving to the infamous Tuam Mother and Baby Home and then to the equally notorious High Park Laundry in Dublin, where she was to live until her death in 1972.

Patrick was ostracised but discovered that he had a son. Following Mary’s departure, he was charged before the Portumna District Court in 1931 with being a putative father; according to his grandson Frank, he never denied his fatherhood.

“Their son — my father — was born in Galway and transported to Tuam with Mary. After Mary left the home, he stayed there until he was five years of age and was then boarded-out to a family in Glenamaddy,” says Frank.

“My father’s experience of being boarded-out was a much happier experience than many other children and he stayed with the family, working in the town, until he left for England,” he adds.

And love blossomed because Frank’s father met the woman who was to become his wife — and Frank’s mother — in Glenamaddy before they emigrated to England.

Frank Brehany, a retired police officer and solicitor, was born in England and now lives in Wales with his wife.

Over the years, he has written extensively on consumer and human rights issues and continues that advocacy through international consumer forums.

In 2021, he published his first non-fiction book, Gaspers — Clean Air for Passengers?, with the second edition also due this year.

But in 2010, Frank began a journey to discover his family’s roots, culminating in A Magdalene Rose.

And because Glenamaddy and Portumna are key to his grandparents’ story, Frank will launch A Magdalene Rose in both towns.

“I found the first clue to my book in 2010, in Portumna, and from that point, it has led me to discover the many wonderful people and places of south-east Galway,” he says.

“Equally, the town of Glenamaddy was simply a word in our family’s vocabulary, that is, until I discovered more about my father’s ‘official’ journey. From that point, I have again discovered the wonderful people of that town.

“I have since 2010 visited both locations many times and have enjoyed the generosity and hospitality of the people I have met.

“As much as the four people in my book held onto their secrets, so too did the people of Portumna and Glenamaddy, holding those secrets close, including small mementos of my family’s lives; that is until they met an extended family member of those they once knew.”

A Magdalene Rose will be launched at the Courthouse in Portumna on Saturday, September 13, at 5pm, and Frank himself also features in the Shorelines Arts Festival programme.

There will also be a launch at Jim Pete’s pub in Glenamaddy at 8.30pm on Tuesday, September 16, at 8.30pm. And all are welcome to both events.

Pictured: Author Frank Brehany.