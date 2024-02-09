Grand Dame of Shantalla celebrates her 100th Birthday!

From this week’s Galway City Tribune – A grand dame of Shantalla in Galway has hit a century giving away nothing about the secret to her reaching the milestone in such rude health!

Philomena Geraghty (née Considine) is a native of Kilmaley, west of Ennis, but has lived nearly all her adult life in the city suburb.

Her granddaughter, Rachael Fahy, reveals that Philomena is still looking after herself, making porridge in the morning and refusing to yield to the years.

“She’s very independent, she does everything for herself. She’s brilliant. She has a pain in her leg after she got a bit of a fracture last year in a fall but she still goes up and down the stairs, not a bother on her,” she explains.

The family have all tried to prise out of her what she believes is her secret weapon to longevity, but she brushes them all off, laughs Rachael.

“She doesn’t say anything when we ask her. The simple life is what I think. She never drank, smoked or had fatty food. She loves the porridge every morning and if she doesn’t feel like it she’ll have toast and the porridge at 1pm. She’s always lived by the book.”

Philomena moved to Galway and worked in the Eglinton Hotel in Salthill where she met her husband to be, Jimmy Geraghty, who spent many years working as a chef in the Warwick Hotel.

Photo by Joe O’Shaughnessy: Philomena Geraghty at her 100th birthday celebrations with her great grandchildren. In front with Philomena are, from left, Owen Dooley, Ruby King, Eabha Geraghty and Jayden King. Behind are, from left: Sarah Dooley, Eoin Niland, Ethan Fahy, Matthew Fahy, Makayla Fahy, Aaron Fahy, Lauren Fahy and Sorcha Niland).