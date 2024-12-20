  • Services

Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh 2025 now open for nominations

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh 2025, is now open for nominations.

The Gradam, Galway’s Bilingual Business Award, honours companies and organisations that use the Irish language in their brand values and in engaging with customers.

It’s free of charge and you can nominate your own business/organisation or another business/organisation that is based in Galway city.

The five categories are: Retail, Customer Services, Digital, Tourism & Hospitality and Community & Culture.

The closing date for Gradam entries is Friday the 14th of February

This year’s sponsors are Galway Bay fm, the Galway Advertiser, TG4, Galway Chamber, Fáilte Ireland, Computer Troubleshooters, Platform 94, Acadamh na hOllscolaíochta Gaeilge, Ollscoil na Gaillimhe and Údarás na Gaeltachta.

