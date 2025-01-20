  • Services

Services

Grace period for city parking fines ends amid pay and display machine issues

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Grace period for city parking fines ends amid pay and display machine issues
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council‘s “grace period” on parking fines has ended after almost two weeks.

The move was implemented due to issues with pay and display machines across the city, which remain out of order.

Neither cash nor card can be used on the machines, with customers asked to pay via alternative methods.

The stands are effectively dead – and people can only pay via the Galway City Parking app, a Payzone outlet, online payment, or over the phone.

The grace period, which elapsed yesterday, was introduced to allow people to get familiar with the new payment options.

The controversy comes amid ongoing legal action taken against Galway City Council in the High Court by a former operator of the service.

More like this:
no_space
Plan for major expansion of Planet Galway bowling alley and arcade at Headford Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans have been lodged for a major expansion at The P...

no_space
Galway expert joins HSE podcast to offer advice on improving your life in 2025

Help is at hand for those looking to start the New Year on a healthier footing – thanks to a loca...

no_space
Council outlines roads allocation for Conamara

GALWAY County Council is planning for a provisional spend of €4.38 million this year on 1,360 kil...

no_space
New chair welcomes roadworks allocation

The newly elected Cathaoirleach of Tuam Municipal Area, Cllr Andrew Reddington has welcomed the p...

no_space
Community group in Connemara take responsibility for Connemara Pony Show

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA community based group in Connemara has undertaken r...

no_space
Applications for new Galway City budget scheme open next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMApplications open next week for a new community budge...

no_space
Teen parent programme expands in Galway after supporting 10,000 over 25 years

A proven wrap-around support programme for teenage parents in Galway is to be evolved into a new ...

no_space
Claregalway bypass should be on table for Coalition talks

The eight Oireachtas members from the Galway/Roscommon area, currently involved in discussions on...

no_space
Former Tuam Administrator wants concerted effort to cut down on road deaths

A west of Ireland Bishop and former Administrator to the Tuam parish has urged motorists to be ca...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up