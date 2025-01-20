Grace period for city parking fines ends amid pay and display machine issues

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council‘s “grace period” on parking fines has ended after almost two weeks.

The move was implemented due to issues with pay and display machines across the city, which remain out of order.

Neither cash nor card can be used on the machines, with customers asked to pay via alternative methods.

The stands are effectively dead – and people can only pay via the Galway City Parking app, a Payzone outlet, online payment, or over the phone.

The grace period, which elapsed yesterday, was introduced to allow people to get familiar with the new payment options.

The controversy comes amid ongoing legal action taken against Galway City Council in the High Court by a former operator of the service.