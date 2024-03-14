  • Services

Services

Grá Chocolates to represent Galway at National Enterprise Awards

Published:

Grá Chocolates to represent Galway at National Enterprise Awards
Share story:

Kilchreest-based chocolatier Gráinne Mullins will represent Gaway at the National Enterprise Awards in May.

That’s after the local founder of Grá Chocolates took home the overall Best Enterprise Award in the Galway Local Enterprise Awards.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Gráinne will now compete against 30 other finalists for a share of the €35,000 prize fund at the national awards in Dublin on May 23rd.

Other winners at the Galway Awards were Killary Adventure Company, who won the Sustainability Award, and Heptagon Houses, who won the Best Start Up Award.

The post Grá Chocolates to represent Galway at National Enterprise Awards appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Boost for CLG An Spidéal as major sponsorship extended

One of Ireland’s leading security company’s is extending its sponsorship of a local G...

no_space
East Galway Councillors angry at Aircoach decision to cease services to Dublin

Ballinasloe Councillors have reacted with anger and disappointment to the announcement that Airco...

no_space
Derec Reynolds wins St Jarlath’s Pat McDonagh Business Award

St Jarlath’s Tuam past pupil Derec Reynolds has won the school’s Pat McDonagh Busines...

no_space
Coláiste Bhaile Chláir win €10,000 in LIDL Plus LGFA Rewards Scheme

Local shoppers have helped Coláiste Bhaile Chláir win €10,000 in the Lidl Plus LGFA Rewards Schem...

no_space
First gathering of county councillors in Williamstown in 35 years

The first gathering of county councillors in Williamstown in 35 years has taken place. The county...

no_space
Galway Professor, who worked with Cillian Murphy, gets international award for children’s rights work

A University of Galway professor will be honoured with an international award for his life-long a...

no_space
Works begin on €2m refurbishment of Portumna Court House

Works have begun on a two million euro refurbishment of the Portumna Court House building. The mi...

no_space
Cabinet Minister to be asked to intervene in stalled N59 upgrade works

Galway County Council is to write to a Cabinet Minister to seek his intervention on stalled N59 u...

no_space
Galway rain warning shortened by Met Eireann

The status yellow rain warning for Galway will now expire at 4pm. Met Éireann had initially issue...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up