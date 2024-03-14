Grá Chocolates to represent Galway at National Enterprise Awards
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Kilchreest-based chocolatier Gráinne Mullins will represent Gaway at the National Enterprise Awards in May.
That’s after the local founder of Grá Chocolates took home the overall Best Enterprise Award in the Galway Local Enterprise Awards.
Gráinne will now compete against 30 other finalists for a share of the €35,000 prize fund at the national awards in Dublin on May 23rd.
Other winners at the Galway Awards were Killary Adventure Company, who won the Sustainability Award, and Heptagon Houses, who won the Best Start Up Award.
