Grá Chocolates shines as Galway takes home 18 awards from Blas na hÉireann

Author: Our Reporter
A host of Galway’s finest producers and eateries underlined the city and county’s reputation for top quality food – taking home a magnificent 18 awards from this year’s finals of Blas na hÉireann, The Irish Food Awards, in Dingle.
Among them was Grá Chocolates which was awarded Best in County, sponsored by Galway Local Enterprise Office.
Caroline McDonagh, Head of Enterprise with Local Enterprise Office Galway, congratulate Gráinne Mullins and the team at Grá Chocolates on what she called ‘this outstanding achievement’.
“Their dedication to craft and flavour continues to elevate Galway’s reputation as a hub for world-class artisan food. We are proud to see their work recognised on a national stage and wish them continued success,” she said.
Other bronze, silver and gold winners from the county include All About Kombucha, Birdhouse, Builin Blasta Cafe, Bakery & Retail, DK Connemara Oysters, Dough Bro’s, Foods of Athenry, Galmere Fresh Foods, and Gather/Abbert Bailiu Teoranta
They also included Ivy House Chocolates, Joyce Country Bakery/, Bácús Dhúiche Sheoigheach, Kylemore Abbey & Gardens Ltd., Loughnane’s Of Galway, Sean Loughnanes, and the Lán Kitchen.
This was another record year for Blas na hÉireann, with over 3,000 entries across more than 180 categories, reflecting the strength and diversity of Irish food and drink.
This year’s finalists and winners had the opportunity to showcase their products at the Blas Village and the popular Eat Ireland in a Day market, both of which returned to Dingle alongside the annual Backyard at Blas panel discussions supported by Bank of Ireland.
The weekend offered producers a chance to connect with buyers, industry experts, media, fellow producers, and food lovers, while also celebrating the people, and the talents, that make Irish food so special.
Pictured: Mary Mullins from Grá Chocolates with her gold and silver awards at Blas na hÉireann, with Artie Clifford (left) of Blas Na hEireann and sponsor Darren Burke.
