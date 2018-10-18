Government urged to support Kinvara tourism infrastructure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Minister is urging the goverment to get behind plans to develope a seaside boardwalk in Kinvara.

The planned the boardwalk would connect Dunguire Castle with Kinvara Village to create a major linked tourist attraction.

Galway County Council has submitted an application for funding as part of the government’s new Rural Regeneration and Developement Programme.

