Government urged to support €5m funding request for Dunguaire Castle

The Government is being urged to support Galway County Council’s 5 million euro funding request for the reopening of Dunguaire Castle in Kinvara.

The castle has been closed to the public for several years, with the local authority needing Department funding to take it over from the Shannon Group.

The Dáil has heard that Galway County Council is seeking the funding to carry out essential repair works for what’s described as an important cultural and tourist site in the area

Raising the matter, Galway East TD Louis O’Hara, says the Government needs to stop providing excuses.