Government urged to approve Harbour Master for Inis Oírr

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Connemara Councillor Padraig Mac an Iomaire is urging the Department of Local Government to approve a Harbour Master for Inis Oírr.

A request has been made by the county council for a permanent position to be made, but they are still awaiting approval.

Two community wardons will be in place for the summer season to fill the gap until the post is approved.

Fine Gael Councillor Mac an Iomaire says the position is vital in keeping the harbour running safely and smoothly