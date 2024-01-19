Government urged to act as Galway city hospitality sector on brink of survival
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
The Government is being urged to urgently support the hospitality sector as many Galway city businesses are on the brink of survival
That’s according to City Councillor, and former Mayor of Galway Clodagh Higgins, who has received many desparate pleas from struggling business owners.
The Fine Gael councillor will set down a motion at the next city council meeting, calling on the Government to introduce a suite of measures to support the industry.
They include a reduction of the VAT rate to 9 percent, an overhaul of the electricity support, and an extension of the Warehouse Tax scheme
Councillor Higgins says the hospitality sector is a crucial pillar of our society, and businesses need more support:
