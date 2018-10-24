Government to consider constructing new airport at Rossaveal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government is considering the construction of a new State-owned airport at Ros an Mhíl, as part of a longer-term solution to the Aran air service crisis.

Aer Arann announced in June that it would be ending its service – operated under a public service obligation contract – following a dispute over non-PSO flights.

The service is due to be withdrawn in December.

Island representatives met with Gaeltacht Minister Sean Kyne this week to discuss the issue.

It’s understood the Department has offered to commence discussions with Galway Aviation Services Ltd regarding the possibility of purchasing the airport at Na Minna.

Discussions have also been ongoing with the Shannon Airport Authority regarding the use of its facilities on an interim basis.

Minister Kyne says sites are being examined in Ros an Mhíl as part of a longer term solution – and ensuring continuity of service is the number one priority.