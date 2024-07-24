  • Services

Services

Government remains “fully committed” to Ros a Mhil expansion despite high court challenge

Published:

Government remains “fully committed” to Ros a Mhil expansion despite high court challenge
Share story:

The Government remains “fully committed” to the major deep-water quay project at Ros a Mhíl in Connemara.

That was the message delivered at County Hall this week, in relation to a major setback for the multi-million works in recent weeks.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Despite being almost completed, they had to be stopped due to a High Court challenge taken by an environmental group in Cork.

Their argument is that an extension of planning permission granted last year did not take into account all necessary EU directives.

Connemara Fine Gael councillor Padraig Mac An Iomaire told David Nevin it’s a ridiculous situation.

The post Government remains “fully committed” to Ros a Mhil expansion despite high court challenge appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
50 percent increase in cancellation of day cases at UHG over past year

There’s been a 50 percent increase in the cancellation of day cases at UHG over the past ye...

no_space
Demand for action as just three properties officially listed as derelict across county

Just three properties in County Galway are officially listed as derelict. That’s according ...

no_space
Largest Galway Hooker to be used as floating arts space by next Summer

There are big plans in place for the world’s largest Galway hooker, which has been donated ...

no_space
Minister’s smokescreen can’t disguise beds crisis

Health chiefs have been accused of ‘putting up a smokescreen’ to disguise the crisis in Galway’s ...

no_space
New homes at heart of community

What was once a development for mixed use with retail units has been reimagined for social housin...

no_space
Dedication of new boat at annual Jes rowing club barbecue

The end-of-season barbecue held recently by Coláiste Iognáid (Jes) Rowing Club was attended by mo...

no_space
Bishop of Galway says he shares feelings of anger and distress at recent Bishop Casey coverage

Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan says he shares the feelings of anger and distress at the recent ...

no_space
Conference on Roundstone’s Hidden Heritage to take place tomorrow

A conference on Roundstone’s Hidden Heritage is to take place tomorrow at the community centre. I...

no_space
CAP redistribution sees 7% increase in payments for Connacht farmers

A significant redistribution of CAP has resulted in a seven percent payment increase for farmers ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up