Government remains “fully committed” to Ros a Mhil expansion despite high court challenge
The Government remains “fully committed” to the major deep-water quay project at Ros a Mhíl in Connemara.
That was the message delivered at County Hall this week, in relation to a major setback for the multi-million works in recent weeks.
Despite being almost completed, they had to be stopped due to a High Court challenge taken by an environmental group in Cork.
Their argument is that an extension of planning permission granted last year did not take into account all necessary EU directives.
Connemara Fine Gael councillor Padraig Mac An Iomaire told David Nevin it’s a ridiculous situation.
