Government questioned over lack of progress on harnassing wave energy in Galway Bay

The Government has been questioned over progress being made on harnessing wave energy in Galway Bay and along the west coast.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv raised the issue in the Dáil with Environment Minister Eamon Ryan.





He pointed out that ten years ago, testing was carried out in Galway Bay, but very little seems to have happened since.

Speaking in response, Minister Ryan said Government still supports wave energy and a new testing site is being developed off Bellmullet.

But he admitted that harnassing the power of the ocean is not easy.

