Government introduce Accommodation Assistance Scheme for those without power and water

Government introduce Accommodation Assistance Scheme for those without power and water
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Government has introduced an Accommodation Assistance Scheme for those still without power and water after Storm Éowyn.

It will provide reimbursement for people to stay in private accommodation while they wait for their electricity and/or water to be restored.

For those who do not have the means to pay upfront for accommodation, they can contact a community welfare officer.

Speaking to Sarah Slevin, Roscommon-Galway Fianna Fáil TD Dr Martin Daly explains how the scheme will work:

