Government funding rolls out courses at Galway’s two universities for students with intellectual disability
150 students with an intellectual disability will start a third level course in September, including at Galway’s two universities.
It’s after the government announced new funding worth 10 million euro, which will provide one or two year courses.
10 colleges will be awarded the funding across the country, including ATU Galway and University of Galway.
ATU has received funding for its WAVE project, with modules focusing on health and wellness, ICT and employability skills.
There will also be introductory specialist modules for students based on the discipline they’re studying such as tourism and office administration and placement opportunities.
UG has received funding to create a programme called Cumas, which will be a foundational certificate in learning and community.
The programme will aim to integrate students with an ID into academic classes, and also provide work placements.
Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says it will help to improve the student’s prospects of establishing a career:
