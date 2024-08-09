Government funding for three Galway bog-related community projects

Government funding has been announced for three Galway bog-related community projects.

€52,000 is to be shared between the 3 projects under the Peatlands and Natura Community Engagement Scheme.





Galway Telework Co-op is to get €22,000 for Galway’s Living Bog, Burren Beo is to receive €20,000 for Winterage Engagement Events and Green Sod Ireland is to be allocated €10,500 for the Conservation Management Plan for Typical Farm Peatland.

36 groups across Ireland have been allocated just under half a million euro to restore peatlands and natural habitats.

