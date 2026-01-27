Government funding for Galway’s greenshoots

Published:
-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 3 minutes read
The Government has allocated more than €17m to Galway’s two local authorities to progress Active Travel and greenway schemes across the city and county this year.
A total of €12.1m was granted to Galway City Council, and some €5.01m was allocated to Galway County Council by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and the National Transport Authority (NTA).
TII’s allocation of €2.36m to the County Council included funding to progress greenways in Connemara and the Galway/Athlone cycleway.
The breakdown included €100,000 for a scheme at N63 in Abbeyknockmoy village; €1m for N67 south of Ballindereen cycleway; some €150,000 Clifden to Recess section of the Connemara greenway; €400,000 for the Oughterard to Galway section of the greenway; and €150,000 for the Recess to Oughterard section.
Some €350,000 was allocated to the Galway to Athlone cycleway, and €210,000 was allocated to support greenways and active travel schemes in County Galway in 2026.
TII allocated €500,000 to the City Council for an Active Travel project on the Thomas Hynes Road in Newcastle.
The NTA allocation to Galway City Council included €500,000 for a bus stop enhancement programme, with €9.5m for Active Travel initiatives. It allocated €2.1m to Galway County Council for Active Travel including €500,000 for bus stops.
The NTA’s allocation to Galway City Council included €1.1m for staffing costs of its Active Travel team, plus €2.8m for the Ballybane and Castlepark Active Travel scheme which has caused controversy.
They awarded €440,000 for staff costs at the County Council’s Active Travel team plus €450,000 for Safe Routes to School at Calasanctius College, Gaelscoil de hÍde and Scoil Iósaif Naofa in Oranmore.
The Oranmore to the Train Station Active Travel scheme got €100,000; Ballinasloe Bridge Street to Harris Road got €100,000; and Tuam’s Vicar Street to Sports Ground on Dublin Road was allocated €50,000. The Athenry Church Street to Tuam Road Active Travel scheme was awarded €120,000 while Active Travel schemes in Headford (€157,000), Loughrea (€80,000); Glenbrack Road, Gort (€27,000), and St Jospeh’s Road Portumna (€64,000) will all benefit from the scheme.
County Galway Safe Routes to School projects included in the NTA allocation were: Scoil Croí Naofa, Athenry (€9,000); Athenry Boys NS (€9,000); Scoil na bhForbacha (€166,000); St. Brendan’s NS Loughrea (€9,000); Scoil Sailearna, Indreabhán (€149,000); Ballindereen NS (€11,000); Gort Community School (€9,000); Scoil Shéamais Naofa Bearna (€10,000); Tuam Educate Together NS (€10,000); Corrandrum NS (€12,000); Crumlin NS (€13,000), Killeen NS (€13,000), Killeeneen NS (€13,000), Milltown NS (€13,0000, Scoil Áine Naofa Louhh Cutra (€13,000), St Augustines NS (€13,000), St Thomas NS (€13,000), St Cuanas NS (€13,000), Carnaun NS (€12,000) and Coldwood NS (€12,000).
Galway City Active Travel projects funded by NTA this year included: Martin Junction upgrade (€130,000); Salmon Weir pedestrian and cycling bridge (€200,000); on-street cycle parking (€10,000); the Crescent/Sea Road junction (€30,000); South Doughiska Active Travel scheme (€20,000); access controls audit (€200,000); Spanish Arch and Dock Road/Merchant’s Road upgrade (€50,000); NTA regional project office (€105,000); Western Distributor Road Active Travel Scheme (€875,000); Monivea Road Active Travel (€225,000); Shantalla Road traffic management (€180,000); Cross Street and Lombard Street rejuvenations (€130,000 and €360,000); Bóthar Stiofán Active Travel (€1.7m); and Clybaun Road Active Travel scheme (€500,000).
Other key allocations include €600,000 towards a Parkmore Road Bus Priority Scheme.
Safe Routes to School projects in Galway City receiving €50,000 each are Coláiste Iognáid, Sea Road; Gaelscoil Dara, Renmore; Coláiste Éinde, Threadneedle Road; St John the Apostle NS, Knocknacarra; and St Patrick’s NS in city centre , with €5,000 going to Claddagh Primary School and Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh schemes.
Other allocations include city centre ‘quiet ways’ (€75,000) and TFI bike infrastructure replacement (€500,000).
Pictured: Funding…the Salmon Weir pedestrian and cycling bridge.
