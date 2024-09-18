Government expected to approve new vet course for ATU Mountbellew today
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
It’s expected Government will give approval for the establishment of a new veterinary medicine course to be delivered at ATU Mountbellew.
It would be on a partnership basis with ATU Letterkenny, and Taoiseach Simon Harris has confirmed a memo will be brought to cabinet today.
Higher Education Minister Patrick O’Donovan’s memo provides for the creation of 80 new places, 40 in the Atlantic Technological University, and 40 in the South East Technological University.
It will also include a capital allocation of €50m to develop facilities, with the aim of beginnning the first student intake in September 2025.
Deputy Cannon says it’s a testament to the ambition of local educators:
