Government commits to funding for €600m ‘bypass’ project

The Government has approved the business case for funding Galway’s €600m outer ring road project.

A planning application for the scheme – commonly referred to as the ‘outer bypass’ – will now be lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

Local Fine Gael TD Hildegarde Naughton said the approval at Tuesday morning’s Cabinet meeting was a major step for the long-awaited infrastructure, which is a key part of the solution to the city’s traffic problems.

“Many have lost hope in the Galway bypass after almost 20 years of it being promised without ever being delivered.

“I share their frustration, but today’s green light from Cabinet represents a major step that clears the way for a fresh application to An Bord Pleanála, which will obviate the errors and delays that plagued the plan’s previous iterations.

“This is the most significant transport infrastructure project that has ever been proposed for the west. It represents a key part of a solution to our traffic problems, and a new chapter for the future development of Galway city.”