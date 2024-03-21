  • Services

Services

Government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton says Varadkar resignation likely due to “burnout”

Published:

Government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton says Varadkar resignation likely due to “burnout”
Share story:

“Burnout” likely played a big role in Leo Varadkar’s decision to step down as Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael.

That’s according to Government Chief Whip and Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Speaking to Galway Talks, she said while the announcement was a shock, it is understanable on a personal level.

Minister Naughton says he’s given everything to the party and to the country.

The post Government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton says Varadkar resignation likely due to “burnout” appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
University of Galway to host Regional Business Summit for second year

The University of Galway is this week hosting the Regional Business Summit for the west of Irelan...

no_space
Insomnia provides the inspiration for HAVVK

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Meandering between classic rock, shoegaze, pop-punk and grunge...

no_space
Early blitz leaves Headford with too big a hill to climb

St Ronan’s College 3-7 Pres Headford 0-10 By PJ Lynch in Mullahoran Early goals proved t...

no_space
Cannon takes shot at toxicity as he leaves political stage

Galway East TD Ciarán Cannon has announced that he will not contest the next general election, ci...

no_space
Docs can’t save lives but they can prolong them indefinitely

A Different View with Dave O’Connell A well-known medical consultant corrected me many years a...

no_space
Skoda encourages move to use of vegetable oil

Skoda Ireland and fuel retailer Certa have launched a new joint campaign aimed at encouraging own...

no_space
‘Setting the standard for luxurious living’

Sherry FitzGerald Madden are handling the sale of a luxury home that offers breathtaking views of...

no_space
Galway In Days Gone By

1924 Muted celebrations There was no public procession or national manifestation of any kin...

no_space
Five-star United go top with dismantling of poor visitors

Galway United 5 Cork City 0 By Mike Rafferty in Headford Julie Ann Russell became the fi...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up