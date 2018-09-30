Voters to decide if Galway will have directly-elected mayor

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government has agreed that the people of Galway are to be asked if they want a directly elected mayor to represent the county.

The vote will be held in in May to coincide with local elections – and will take place in relation to Galway, Cork, Limerick and Waterford.

However, the move will not come into effect for Galway until after the merger of the city and county councils in 2021.

The plans were announced today by Junior Minister for Local Government, John Paul Phelan.

Further details on what powers will be given to executive mayors – as well as on what questions will be put to the electorate next year – are to be brought to Government in the coming months.