Government accused of 'normalising' homelessness

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Government is being accused of ‘normalising’ homelessness.

Galway East Sinn Féin TD Louis O’Hara believes the Government has ‘normailised’ homelessness.

This comes as new figures published shows 183 adults and 230 children are in emergency accomodation in Galway, Roscommon and Mayo alone.

And across the country figures show 15,580 people are in emergency accomodation.

Deputy O’Hara says the Government must reverse the funding cuts for homeless services: