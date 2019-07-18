Gottsche’s whole new ball game

Galway GAA’s new Finance Operations Manager said he is looking forward to working towards improving the county’s finances and accounting practices.

Galway GAA County Board Chairman Pat Kearney, confirmed on Tuesday that former Galway senior footballer, Mark Gottsche (31) has been appointed to the new financial role of the organisation.

Oranmore/Maree’s Mr Gottsche, who helped to transform the financial position of his adopted county, London, where he served as London GAA Secretary and Treasurer since 2013, will take up his new role with Galway GAA in the coming weeks.

The county’s financial situation has been a cause of concern to Galway club officials and Croke Park in recent years; and at last year’s annual County Board convention delegates were told by new Treasurer Michael Burke of a number of shocking revelations in relation to a lack of governance over the county association’s finances.

As part of a key restructuring, earlier this year, Galway GAA advertised the position of a Finance and Operations Manager, who will be responsible for managing the financial activities of GAA in the county into the future.

Speaking with the Connacht Tribune this week, the successful candidate, Mr Gottsche said: “It’s a big task ahead; obviously there has been the fallout from the review of the 2015-2017 accounts.

“I’m looking forward to tackling those issues and working with the County Board and the officers of the clubs to improve matters and put in place the necessary things to better the county’s finances and accounting.”

