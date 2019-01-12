Gort to Loughrea road improvements to kick off on Monday

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Road improvement works on the R380 Gort to Loughrea road are scheduled to begin on Monday.

The works will take place on the old N66, starting after Kilchreest National School and heading towards the village of Kilchreest.

The works will involve surface improvements, road marking and drainage and ancillary road works.

Lagan Asphalt Ltd has been awarded the contract, with the works expected to take one month.

The road will be reduced to one lane during the day with traffic escorted through the works by contractor vans.