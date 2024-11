Gort Town Team will tomorrow host a ‘Meet the Candidates’ evening ahead of the General Election.

The event will provide locals with the opportunity to engage with candidates running in the Galway East Constituency.

The public can submit questions in advance of the meeting to highlight the key issues in the area.

The evening also supports the Tidy Towns initiative, which aims to keep Gort a Poster-Free town during elections.

The event starts at 6.30 tomorrow evening in Sullivan’s Hotel, Gort.