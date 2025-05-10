Gort prepares to host record numbers for County’s Fleadh Cheoil

A record-breaking number of traditional musicians of all ages and hues will converge on Gort next weekend for the Galway Fleadh Cheoil, returning to the South Galway town for the first time in 24 years.

Comhaltas Gaillimh Theas launched the musical spree at Thoor Ballylee Castle on Bank Holiday Monday, with the help of broadcaster and local resident Dáithí Ó Sé.

Nearly 900 musicians will compete over the two days in Gort Community School and Community Centre with the hope of securing a qualifying position to the Connacht Fleadh 2025 to be held in Ballinasloe in July.

Music sessions start on Saturday from 5pm in O’Donnell’s, Harte’s and Hennelly’s bars, with all musicians invited to join in. Both days will see a large number of entries take part in the Grupaí Cheoil and Ceilí Band competitions, with 18 Branches from across County Galway sending participants.

The competitions are open to the public to attend and enjoy the music of so many talented performers.

The official opening ceremony will take place in the reading room of the Lady Gregory Hotel on the Friday at 8pm, followed by music sessions in Harte’s and O’Donnell’s Pubs. Music Sessions in O’Donnell’s Pub at 4pm and a Youth Session in Hennelly’s Bar at 5pm will bring the weekend to a close on Sunday, May 18.

Chairperson of Comhaltas Gaillimh Theas, Nicola Cahill, told the launch that it was fitting that they launched the event at Thoor Ballylee, former home of poet WB Yeats and a place steeped in Irish cultural history. It was also just a stone’s throw from Peterswell, where accordion player Joe Cooley, was born.

“Though their artforms were different, both gave voice to the soul of this region,” she said.

“Not every town can say it hosts its own music festival, but here in Gort we are lucky to celebrate our musical heritage each year with the Cooley Collins Traditional Music Festival, celebrating Joe Cooley and Kieran Collins a great tin whistle player also from Gort – it reminds us how special it is to have a cultural heartbeat right here in our town.”

She told the audience that the Fleadh is not just about competition – there are prizes up for grabs for musicians who post videos of themselves on social media.

“It is a coming together of generations, of tunes passed down, of young fingers learning old melodies, and of streets filled with the sound of music,” said Nicola.

“This year, we are encouraging all musicians to take to the streets for our ‘play and post’ competition. Musicians will play a tune outside local shops of businesses, record it, post and tag us on social media. This will bring atmosphere to the town.”

It’s the first time that Comhaltas Gaillimh Theas has hosted the county competition and 24 years since it was held in Gort. Nicola competed in the 2001 event, which marked the 50th anniversary of the Galway Fleadh.

“I still have the Fleadh Programme. It was a much smaller event back then and it all took place in Gort Community Centre. We need many buildings to host the competitions now,” she reflected.

Many of the sponsors and volunteers have come on board again for the 2025 event.

“The Fleadh weekend brings a special kind of excitement. A time when traditions come alive and memories are made.

“We have a record number of entries for competitions this year – nearly 900, that is a phenomenal response that reflects the incredible talent and enthusiasm for traditional music in Galway.”

South Galway Comhaltas recently celebrated their ten-year milestone with a concert in Gort Town Hall.

“The talent and turnout on the night was a testament to what we’ve built together over the past decade and a hopeful glimpse of all that’s to come.”

For more information, log onto www.galwaycomhaltas.ie.

Pictured: RTÉ’s Dáithí Ó Sé in the shadow of Thoor Ballylee to launch Fleadh Cheoil na Gaillimhe 2025, hosted by Gaillimh Theas Comhaltas, with (from left) Comhaltas Galway CCÉ Chairperson Michael Cusack, Comhaltas Gaillimh Theas branch Chairperson Nicola Cahill and Cllr. Geraldine Donohue.