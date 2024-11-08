  • Services

Gort native to receive National Bravery Award this afternoon

Published:

Gort-native Criodán Ó Murchú is to receive a National Bravery Award today for rescuing a man from the River Corrib.

The 26-year-old University of Galway graduate will be presented with a Silver Medal and Certificate of Bravery this afternoon – for his actions on the evening of July 30th 2021.

Criodán, who works with Science Outreach, called emergency services immediately when he saw a man being swept down the River Corrib in the city.

While emergency services advised Criodán not to enter the water for his own safety, he choose to swim out to the man, dragging him back to river bank.

Chris Benn has more:

 

