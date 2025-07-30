Gort Local Area Plan adopted by councillors despite meeting interruption by local landowner

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Gort Local Area Plan has been adopted by local councillors, despite an interruption at the meeting by a local landowner.

The original draft received 121 submissions, with councillors this week going through a further eleven submissions to material alterations made in May.

However, there was some commotion at the Loughrea area office during discussions, with landowner Eamonn O’Hara trying to get councillors to put forward a motion on his behalf.

The motion, which did not get voted on, called for his land at Station Road, which the Gort River Walk runs through, to be zoned as Town Centre, rather than recreational amenity.

During the meeting, Eamonn interjected, saying he would close access to the Gort River Walk, and he has been speaking to our reporter Sarah Slevin to explain his frustration

Sarah Slevin also spoke to Councillor Gerry Finnerty after the meeting to get his reaction