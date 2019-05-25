Gort-Kinvara: Byrne’s moment of reflection before setting out stall

Within an hour of his poll-topping performance in the Gort-Kinvara electoral area, Joe Byrne was back close to home, sharing a quiet moment with his political mentor – and he hoped that his father Toddie was proud.

“I’d hope he’d be proud,” he said at the count centre in Galway Lawn Tennis Club. “I know he’s looking down and me and that he’s always next to me.”

His first preference vote of 2,751 was more than a thousand over the quota – a performance he put down ‘hard work – working with people, working for the community’.