Gort Golf Club marks centenary with book launch

There was a bug turn-out recently as Gort Golf Club marked its centenary in style with the launch of its centenary book.
The 128-page publication, Gort Golf Club – 1924~2024 – Celebrating 100 Years, is a collection of the club’s history in photographs, maps, newspaper archives, and memories.
It is the culmination of months of research, writing, editing, and creativity, which the author and officers were delighted to share.
The book was officially launched by Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council Cllr Albert Dolan, and other speakers on the night included Galway County Council Heritage Officer Marie Mannion, and co-editors of the book, Bernie Browne, Patsy Lyons and Club Chairperson Joe Byrne.
The book is for sale at the Club and through local retail outlets and costs €20.
Pictured at the launch of Gort Golf Club’s centenary book were (back – from left) Galway Walker Cup star Liam Nolan; Liam Hanrahan, Director of Services, Galway County Council; book editor Bernie Browne; Club Treasurer John Melville, and Club Chairperson Joe Byrne, with (front) editor Patsy Lyons; Cllr Albert Dolan, Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, and Marie Mannion, Galway County Council Heritage Officer.
