  • Services

Services

Gort doctor receives HSE award for sleep apnoea project

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Gort doctor receives HSE award for sleep apnoea project
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Dr Laura Piggott, from Gort, has received an awarded for the creation of an innovative healthcare app.

Her project ‘Virtual Obstructive Sleep Apnoea Identifier Pathway: A Whole New World?’ is one of 12 projects recognised at the annual HSE Spark Summit.

Dr Piggott’s app is a digital programme which has has reduced average patient waiting times from three years to five and a half months.

The HSE Spark Awards aim to recognise healthcare workers who find solutions to challenges in the industry.

More like this:
no_space
300 Galway community groups to get funding under the Local Enhancement Programme

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver 300 Galway community groups are to get funding u...

no_space
Six Galway parishes get digital makeover

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSix Galway parishes are stepping into the digital age...

no_space
Taoiseach says he's "fully aware" of Galway's wastewater issues

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Taoiseach has told the Dáil he's "fully aware" of...

no_space
Sinn Fein's Pearse Doherty to address city neutrality meeting

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSinn Fein's Pearse Doherty is set to address a public...

no_space
New Carna firm to produce seaweed food for dogs

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDogs will be the primary beneficiaries from a new ind...

no_space
Oranmore-based Neurent Medical announces 125 new jobs

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA jobs boost is in store for Oranmore as Neurent Medi...

no_space
Health and information fair to be held in Tuam next month

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA health and information fair is set to take place in...

no_space
Gardaí renew witness appeal to Ballybane crash in which man in his 40s died

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to a B...

no_space
Portumna school plans 31-classroom extension

Increasing student numbers has resulted in Portumna Community School embarking on a major extensi...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up