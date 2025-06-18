Gort doctor receives HSE award for sleep apnoea project

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Dr Laura Piggott, from Gort, has received an awarded for the creation of an innovative healthcare app.

Her project ‘Virtual Obstructive Sleep Apnoea Identifier Pathway: A Whole New World?’ is one of 12 projects recognised at the annual HSE Spark Summit.

Dr Piggott’s app is a digital programme which has has reduced average patient waiting times from three years to five and a half months.

The HSE Spark Awards aim to recognise healthcare workers who find solutions to challenges in the industry.