Gort Community School students campaign for safer cycling conditions

Students from Gort Community School have launched a campaign for a safer cycling route along their route to school – because they say that the current dangerous conditions are preventing them from pedalling to class.

Specifically they want to see safety measures on the Ennis Road and the Galway Road to protect students and local cyclists. This would involve a dedicated cycle lane to be sectioned off along the hard shoulder of these regional roads, continuing the Labane cycle lane into Gort and extending all the way to Loughcutra National School.

One of the students and campaign spokesperson Clara Blodau was inspired to do something after her own frightening xperiences.

“I used to cycle to school because it kept me fit and healthy, and it aligned with my passion for environmentally friendly transportation,” she said.

“However, after a close call with a passing lorry, I had no choice but to stop cycling. The danger was too real, and I felt vulnerable every time I approached those roads.”

Many of her fellow students share similar fears – resulting in empty bike racks and a significant number of students unable to cycle to school. This, they say, is a concern for the entire community, as more than 1,000 students are impacted.

Clara Blodau has been in contact with local Gardaí, who support their call for infrastructural improvements. The students have also gathered nearly 1,000 signatures on a petition calling for a safer cycling route, and the petition continues to grow daily.

The issue has drawn attention from local organizations, including Gort Cycle Trails, Burren Lowlands, Gort River Walk, Burren Nature Sanctuary, Forgeworks, the Gort Biogas Concern Group, and Coole Park.

These groups are all advocates for new cycling paths in the South Galway region, further strengthening the case for this necessary development.

The students have now called on Galway County Council to act and create a safer, more sustainable travel route for the local community. And they are asking members of the public to join their lobby, by signing their online petition.

The students emphasised that the cycle lane – which would run from Gort to Loughcutra National School – would not only benefit students, but also support the continuation of the Labane cycle lane into Gort, and promote safe travel for the broader community.

Clara Blodau also emphasized the importance of this project in light of national climate action goals.

“This proposal aligns with the National Climate Action Plan 2023, the ESD to 2030: Implementation Plan, and the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. By investing in cycle lane infrastructure, Galway County Council can help reduce fatalities on Irish roads and support the climate action goals,” she said.

The creation of this cycle lane would provide a safe, eco-friendly alternative for students, staff, and the community to travel, making it a crucial step toward building a greener, safer future for Gort.

Pictured: Out in front…Clara and Ruth Blodau leading off their fellow students on their cycle to school. Photo: Andreas Riemenschneider