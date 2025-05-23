Gort Community School picks up awards at Green Schools ceremonies in Dublin and Kilkenny

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gort Community School has won a Green-Schools Global Citizenship school of the year.

Their Green Schools Committee led creative campaigns under their student-voted motto ‘Let’s not let our Earth’s Battery run Out!’

Highlights included a successful Power Down Hour cutting energy use by 40%, and real-time tracking from new solar panels along with daily meter readings, project audits, and student-led surveys.

In addition they received an honourable mention at the Young Reporters of the Environment Awards for their cycle lane campaign video.

Students were awarded a framed certificate along with their prizes and vouchers up to the value of €2,000 at a national awards ceremony in Hotel Kilkenny.

Meanwhile, at the Green-Schools Poster Competition awards ceremony in Dublin, Gort Community School was again among the prize-winners.

Shuqi Lin, a 2nd year student, was named as an overall winner in the second-level category of the competition sponsored by Uisce Eireann.

