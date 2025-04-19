Gort Cancer Support officially recognised for setting the highest standards in care

Gort Cancer Support has been commended for holding the highest standards in care – securing full membership of the Alliance of Community Cancer Support Centres and Services.

It becomes just one of 20 centres nationwide to hold this accolade, having been found to meet all the standards set out by the National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP).

Volunteer Director of Gort Cancer Support, Mary Nolan, says securing this accolade is huge for the charity which operates its services out of Hollyblue House, just off Church Street in the town.

“It’s testament to the work of the centre and it shows that we are up to all the standards as set out by the NCCP.

“A huge amount of work went into completing the application process and providing all the support documentation, and then we had our peer review in January,” says Mary, but the result was that all service users know that Gort Cancer Support is committed to maintaining the highest standards of service delivery for its clients.

The charity provides services to people all over South Galway and North Clare – and people travel from as far as Galway City and Limerick to avail of its support.

“We never turn anybody away that comes to us for support,” says Mary.

Providing a driving service for those attending oncology appointments, counselling services, lymph drainage therapy and reflexology, to mention just a few of its services, Gort Cancer Support has become integral to the wellbeing of countless people undergoing cancer treatment, and to that of their families.

Last year, they supported 160 individuals and they’ve welcomed more than 35 new clients since the start of 2055 – and organised more than 70 drivers for clients attending oncology appointments since January.

The charity is running its annual fundraiser, ‘Wear Blue for Hollyblue’, from April 28, and is asking people to wear something blue and donate to support the great work that Gort Cancer Support does.

“We’re running it for a week this year and we hope to get as many people as possible involved.

“It would be great if people in their workplaces, schools or wherever could get involved because we are reliant on voluntary donations to keep going,” says Mary, and the theme can be expanded on too, to include blue hair dye challenges and blue-themed bake sales.

The money raised will pay for the professional services provided at Hollyblue House – covering various forms of therapy and their counselling service.

■ Donations can be made online at idonate.ie/fundraiser/WearBlue4Hollyblue2025; dropped off Hollyblue House, or paid directly into Gort Cancer Support’s bank account (IBAN: IE55BOFI90386766164948).

Pictured: Gort Cancer Support Centre Manager, Cara Brady, and Volunteer Coordinator, Mary Nolan, with the charity’s new Alliance of Community Cancer Support Centres and Services accreditation.