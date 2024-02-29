Gort and Athenry chosen for new Town Centre First plan
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Gort and Athenry have been chosen for Galway for the Government’s new Town Centre First plan.
The plans represent the vision of local people for their area and contain proposals for projects such as redeveloping derelict sites, creating community parks and walkways and boosting SME.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Gort is part of Phase One of the plan, while Athenry has been announced for Phase Two
A new Town Regeneration Officer will be appointed in both areas to drive implementation of the new plans with the support of Government funding.
The post Gort and Athenry chosen for new Town Centre First plan appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Missing teen from Tuam found safe and well
A teenager who has been missing from Tuam since February 10th has been found safe and well. 16 ye...
University of Galway launch Seachtain na Gaeilge programme
University of Galway Students Union are launching their Seachtain na Gaeilge programme of events ...
Funding for three walking trail schemes for Inis Meáin
Inis Meáin is to get funding for three walking trails, as part of the largest ever expansion of I...
Ballinasloe councillor Declan Geraghty joins new Independent Ireland party
Ballinasloe councillor Declan Geraghty is joining the newly formed Independent Ireland party. It ...
Dunmore CS’s dream run is halted by Donegal foes
Abbey VS 2-17 Dunmore CS 1-13 By Ivan Smyth at Kent Park A nine-point haul from All-Irel...
St Raphael’s end long wait for All-Ireland camogie title
St. Raphael’s, Loughrea 3-6 St. Mary’s, New Ross 1-9 By Eanna O’Reilly in Abbeyleix ST R...
Garadice find Sanctuary via talent and connection
Arts Week with Judy Murphy You wouldn’t want to be too sensitive as a member of the four-stron...
The looks of Sally O’Brien and the allure of fruit-and-nut bars
Country Living with Francis Farragher AT times we come across unusual media eccentricities, no...
Friends gather to celebrate Brendan
Clonbur Community Centre is the venue this Saturday night for a special show when singer Cathy Jo...