Golfers grappled with each other in dispute on Loughrea golf course

Many people find golf courses to be tranquil places. The open spaces, lush greenery and the quiet sounds of nature can create a sense of calm and relaxation for those who enjoy the sport.

But this was not the case at Loughrea Golf Club back in March of last year when two members grappled with each other over the behaviour of one of them, who was said to be practice putting with a number of balls on the course.

It was stated that an assault occurred when the accused approached this individual and words were exchanged with the victim of the assault ending up on the ground in a headlock.

The matter ended up before a sitting of Loughrea District Court when James Cloonan (54) of Caislean Oir, Athenry, was accused of assaulting fellow member Vincent Hays from 8 The Maltings, Loughrea, on March 5, 2024.

The court was told by Sergeant Joanne McGhee, prosecuting, that there was an incident involving the defendant who took issue with the injured party practice-putting with a number of balls on the 12th green.

The injured party was approached by the defendant, who allegedly told him that he should not be doing this.

In many clubs, it is frowned upon when members use the course for practice and particularly when there are designated practice areas available within the grounds.

The matter was investigated by Garda Kevin Reilly of Loughrea Garda Station who informed the court that the injured party made an official complaint to the station shortly after the incident occurred on the back nine of the course.

According to the Garda report on the matter, Mr Hays alleged that, at one stage, the defendant sat on one side of his chest and he was unable to breathe for five or 10 seconds. He didn’t suffer any injuries as a result of the incident.

Garda Reilly spoke to Cloonan in relation to the matter and it was decided to offer him an adult caution, which does not carry a criminal conviction. The defendant refused this as he denied that he committed an assault.

That was why the matter ended up before the regular sitting of Loughrea Court, with Cloonan indicating to Judge James Faughnan that he intended to contest the matter.

The Judge informed him that if convicted of the offence, he would have a criminal record whereas if he accepted the adult caution, he would not have any criminal conviction.

Judge Faughnan said that from reading the file on the matter, there appeared to be a use of force and that it was alleged that he had caused fear for the injured party.

“You were offered an adult caution and I strongly urge you to take it,” he told the defendant.

At this stage, Judge Faughnan appointed solicitor John Nash to advise the defendant with regard to his options in the case.

Mr Nash applied for an adjournment in the case to allow him an opportunity to fully consult with his newly acquired client.

However, this was refused by Judge Faughnan on the basis that the defendant had declined the adult caution and the case was now listed for hearing.

Following a lengthy consultation with his client, Mr Nash informed the court that his client had a change of mind and was now willing to accept the adult caution, if it was still available.

Judge Faughnan acceded to this and allowed the defendant to receive the adult caution in the local Garda Station.

Pictured: Loughrea golf course.