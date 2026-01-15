Goals from French and Nolan keep Abbeyknockmoy men in pole position

-
-
Author: Mike Rafferty
~ 3 minutes read
By Mike Rafferty
RYAN Nolan and Conor French’s early soccer formation were as part of a Mountbellew Schools side which was beaten in a Senior final a few years ago. Both have continued to thrive in the game and are now part of a St Bernard’s team who are enjoying a good campaign.
Indeed, both were on target on Sunday, with Nolan notching a hat trick as the Championship leaders had to come from behind when seeing off Knocknacarra by 6-3 at Cappagh Park. A Oriol Prat finish gave the home side the lead, before three goals in a eight minute spell quickly turned matters the way of the Abbeyknockmoy side as Nolan, Dean Collins and French all found the net from close range.
A Darcy Ngodjo penalty reduced the arrears on the resumption, but that was quickly cancelled out as Nolan slotted home from the spot to make it 4-2. As the goals flowed Dean Lydon pulled another one back for the home side, but that was as good as it got for Knocknacarra. Further efforts from Nolan and Cuan Lennon eased the unbeaten table toppers to victory as they made it eight wins from nine games this season.
Elsewhere in the Championship, second placed Hiberians required a late penalty by Jason McDonagh to give them a 3-2 away win over Dynamo Blues. While the City outfit took an early lead through Dave Mooney, the Tuam side looked comfortable when goals by Eanna Donnellon and Peter Finnerty edged them 2-1 ahead.
It looked like they would hold on for a valuable win, only for Hibernians to level matters through Dan Duffy, before McDonagh’s late cameo saw the visitors over the line.
Despite taking an early lead through Nathan Kearney, third placed Corofin United were upstaged by Maree-Oranmore B as they came from behind to secure a 4-1 win. After a Padraig Brehony goal quickly levelled matters, further efforts by Joey Kennedy and Sean Fitzgerald had them 3-1 up at the break, before a fourth from Steve Matthews sealed the win.
There was no joy for bottom side Loughrea, as a Nazim Ishmolov goal gave Corrib Rangers a 1-0 away win, while despite goals from Evan Martin and Stephen Jennings, Colga B went down by 5-2 at home against Salthill Devon B. Dermot Ford (two), Tommy McKeown, Piotrek Skymanski and Ronan Greaney responded for the visitors.
Pictured: Killian Linder of St Bernard’s FC is challenged by Knocknacarra FC’s Karl Bona during Sunday’s Championship tie at Cappagh Park. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Homeowners ‘putt’ their house on Ryder Cup rent bonanza
Homeowners in County Galway are planning to cash in on the Ryder Cup taking place in Ireland next...
Loughrea’s top club offficial pays tribute to the senior hurlers’ backroom team
By DARREN KELLY “WE are so, so fortunate with the lads that we have,” stated Loughrea hurling ...
A time to ‘shout stop’ at the price fleecing of Irish drivers
Country Living with Francis Farragher ONE of the founding fathers of the United States, Benjam...
Future and past mix in Little John’s new show
It’s 40 years since writer, performer and musician Little John Nee settled in Galway, drawn here ...
It’s time to root out social media’s deepest cesspits
A Different View with Dave O’Connell Talking about social media as though it was just one enti...
Nominations now open for the 2026 EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme
The search for the most innovative, ambitious and exceptional business leaders on the island of I...
Mindfulness for Cancer aims to help alleviate the stress
A cancer diagnosis can be a hugely traumatic experience, often fraught with anxiety and, in many ...
Super Furry Animal with a love for his native tongue
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Gruff Rhys has been releasing records since 1988, when he was ...
Loughrea must keep focused despite all the off-field distraction over Killeen
Inside Track with John McIntyre From the outside looking in, a cloud hangs over Loughrea’s pre...