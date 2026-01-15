Goals from French and Nolan keep Abbeyknockmoy men in pole position

By Mike Rafferty

RYAN Nolan and Conor French’s early soccer formation were as part of a Mountbellew Schools side which was beaten in a Senior final a few years ago. Both have continued to thrive in the game and are now part of a St Bernard’s team who are enjoying a good campaign.

Indeed, both were on target on Sunday, with Nolan notching a hat trick as the Championship leaders had to come from behind when seeing off Knocknacarra by 6-3 at Cappagh Park. A Oriol Prat finish gave the home side the lead, before three goals in a eight minute spell quickly turned matters the way of the Abbeyknockmoy side as Nolan, Dean Collins and French all found the net from close range.

A Darcy Ngodjo penalty reduced the arrears on the resumption, but that was quickly cancelled out as Nolan slotted home from the spot to make it 4-2. As the goals flowed Dean Lydon pulled another one back for the home side, but that was as good as it got for Knocknacarra. Further efforts from Nolan and Cuan Lennon eased the unbeaten table toppers to victory as they made it eight wins from nine games this season.

Elsewhere in the Championship, second placed Hiberians required a late penalty by Jason McDonagh to give them a 3-2 away win over Dynamo Blues. While the City outfit took an early lead through Dave Mooney, the Tuam side looked comfortable when goals by Eanna Donnellon and Peter Finnerty edged them 2-1 ahead.

It looked like they would hold on for a valuable win, only for Hibernians to level matters through Dan Duffy, before McDonagh’s late cameo saw the visitors over the line.

Despite taking an early lead through Nathan Kearney, third placed Corofin United were upstaged by Maree-Oranmore B as they came from behind to secure a 4-1 win. After a Padraig Brehony goal quickly levelled matters, further efforts by Joey Kennedy and Sean Fitzgerald had them 3-1 up at the break, before a fourth from Steve Matthews sealed the win.

There was no joy for bottom side Loughrea, as a Nazim Ishmolov goal gave Corrib Rangers a 1-0 away win, while despite goals from Evan Martin and Stephen Jennings, Colga B went down by 5-2 at home against Salthill Devon B. Dermot Ford (two), Tommy McKeown, Piotrek Skymanski and Ronan Greaney responded for the visitors.

Pictured: Killian Linder of St Bernard’s FC is challenged by Knocknacarra FC’s Karl Bona during Sunday’s Championship tie at Cappagh Park. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.