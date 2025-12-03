  • Services

Go-slow taxi protest in city centre causes limited traffic disruption

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Approximately 50 Galway taxis are taking part in a go-slow protest around key city routes this evening – including Eyre Square, College Road and Lough Atalia

So far, the protest has had a limited impact on traffic as motorists seem to have avoided the areas due to the advance notice

Taxi drivers, protesting simultaneously in both Galway and Dublin say their go-slows will continue until Uber agrees to discuss its fixed fares plan with them.

They want the Minister for Transport to step in and force Uber to come to the table for talks.

Some of the Galway taxi drivers have been speaking to FYI Galway reporter James Varley

 

