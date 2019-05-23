Go-ahead for mart fencing but height must be reduced

NEW entrance and security fencing that has been provided at Tuam Mart can be retained – but it has to be reduced in height to prevent it obscuring signage in the immediate area.

The Mart had appealed a decision by Galway County Council to refuse planning permission for the retention of the metal security fencing. They have been successful in overturning this decision.

But An Bord Pleanala ruled that the fencing on a part of the site that is currently obscuring the adjoining road signage at the junction of Church View and the railway line shall be reduced in height.

This is required to provide direct and unimpeded view of the road signage in the interest of traffic safety.

Earlier this year, county planners refused permission for the retention of the security fencing and gate at either end of the mart site on the basis that they are visually obtrusive.

It was stated in the decision that the works do not complement the character of the area in terms of materials used.

It is considered that the fencing and gate would fail to integrate into this urban environment. Planners were also of the view that it would depreciate property in the area.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.