Go ahead for extension to Claregalway Hotel

By
Our Reporter
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has given approval for an extension to The Claregalway Hotel.
It will include a 14-bedroom extension to the second floor of the hotel in the centre of the village.
Planner have attached 7 conditions to the grant of planning permission.
One stipulation requires that the extension be in character with the existing hotel building.

