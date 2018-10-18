GMIT to host workshop on marine invasive alien species

Galway Bay fm newsroom:
A public workshop on invasive species in marine environments will take place in the city tomorrow.
Alien species are defined as species that are introduced to, and integrate with, local ecosystems with little impact on the established environment.
However, when such species begin to actively threaten native biodiversity, they become known as invasive alien species.
