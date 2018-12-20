GMIT launches unique online course in agricultural entrepreneurship

Galway Bay fm newsroom – GMIT’s School of Business has launched a unique online certificate in agricultural entrepreneurship.

The free level 6 course will provide learners with a foundation in business education to enable students to develop and launch product or service ideas in the agricultural sector.

The course takes place across two semesters in 2019, from January to April, with the second semester taking place from Septemeber to December.

At 10 , hear Programme Chair, Kevin McDonagh….