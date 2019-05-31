GMIT art students hold their annual graduate show

Final-year art students in GMIT’s School of Design and Creative Arts will hold an exhibition of their work in GMIT’s Cluain Mhuire campus, opening this Saturday at 2pm. Galway-based, award-winning Swedish artist Cecilia Danell, a GMIT graduate, will open the show which runs until June 8. The artists are from counties including Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Laois, Monaghan, Cork, Donegal and Cavan.

Twenty-five students on the BA (Hons) in Contemporary Art programme will showcase work across a range of disciplines, including sculpture, ceramics, paint, video, textiles, print, photography and digital media.

The annual exhibition, a highlight of the arts calendar in the West, is an important milestone in the students’ lives. It formally launches their careers and provides opportunities to promote their work and perhaps experience their first sale as an artist. The show is largely self-curated, drawing on skills that students have learned during the course.

Mature student Áine Doherty from Oughterard, who is exhibiting her work, describes the four-year course as “life-changing”.

