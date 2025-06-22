Glowing tributes paid to popular PP as he steps down after 32 years of ministry

A rural Galway community is planning a number of celebrations to mark the retirement of their beloved parish priest of 32 years who is stepping down from ministry after a rewarding career.

Fr Michael Finneran, who is parish priest in Clontuskert, near Ballinasloe, is looking forward to his retirement, although there is no doubt that due to declining clergy numbers, his services will be called upon – a call he says he is always willing to accept.

Fr Michael, a native of Taughmaconnell, Co Roscommon, was ordained into the priesthood on June 18, 1967 – and he said that over the past three decades he has been proud to be part of what he described as the most welcoming community in which anyone would love to serve.

The former Garbally College, Ballinasloe, student told the Connacht Tribune that it was both an enjoyable and rewarding experience and was described as “a guiding light” by parishioners in Clontuskert in several tributes that have been paid to him in recent days.

In his youth, he was a gifted athlete as well as captaining the Roscommon minor team and winning three county medals with St Peter’s. He also discovered a love for rugby during his time at Garbally College, later playing as scrum half for Ballinasloe Rugby Club.

“At the moment, the one thing I am looking forward to is the Galway Races. I rarely miss it,” he said as he went on to reflect on the many ups and few downs during his life in the priesthood.

“While I will be saying my final Mass as parish priest at the end of the month, I will always be available to the community who have supported me well during my many years here.

“And I will continue to serve whenever the need arises as I am conscious of the fact that there is a lack of available priests in the area and I am more than willing to help out,” Fr Finneran added.

In the Clontuskert Community Noticeboard it stated: “After 32 years of dedicated service to our parish community, Fr Michael Finneran is now set to retire soon. His retirement marks the end of an era, and he will be deeply missed by all who have had the privilege of knowing him.

“We extend our deepest thanks for everything Fr Michael has done over the years. His unwavering commitment to the parish was evident in countless ways . . .from learning to live stream Masses on Facebook during the COVID lockdowns to ensuring no one ever felt disconnected from the Church community.

“That determination spoke volumes about the kind of man he is: devoted, humble, and full of heart.

“We know many cherished memories and stories will be shared in the days and weeks ahead, as we celebrate the incredible impact Fr Michael has had on all our lives.

“Thank you, Fr. Michael, for your years of faithful service, for remaining with us well beyond your official retirement, and for being a guiding light in our community. We wish you every joy and blessing in your retirement. You have more than earned it.”

Fr. Michael’s final Mass as parish priest of Clontuskert is June 29 at 10am, and all are warmly invited to attend and mark this special occasion.

Pictured: Fr Michael Finneran PP Clontuskert. Photo: Gerry Stronge, Ballinasloe.